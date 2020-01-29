Rangoli Chandel Tweets 'Let's Lose With Love' Reflecting On Panga's Low BO Collection

Leaving audiences and fans completely stunned with her versatile performance in Panga, Kangana Ranaut has managed to impress viewers and critics with the sports drama's engaging storyline and her equally stellar performance. However, despite the good reviews, the film has failed to perform well at the Box Office.

Considered as an average success at the ticketing counters, the film has reportedly raked a total of Rs. 18.56 crores. As per fresh box office reports, Kangana Ranaut's film stooped at the box office by 40% on Monday, affecting the film's overall collections.

Rangoli Chandel asks Panga director to not be disheartened

Remarking over the low Box Office collection, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel addressing the film's director, Ashwiny Iyer asked her to not get 'disheartened' as she has made a delightful film. Dishing out the example of a recent Bollywood film, Chhichhore which was about embracing 'losers', Chandel wrote, 'Let's lose with love'.

Dear @Ashwinyiyer ma’am don’t get disheartened by low collections, you made a really nice film and rest is not in our hands, you know it all after all Nitesh sir made such a lovely film about loosing( Chichore ) let’s loose with love 😁🙏🥰 https://t.co/EEpRK3C1V8 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 28, 2020

On the contrary, the film has opened well in the international markets with approximately $611,00 which is around 4.3 crores in the opening weekend. Panga grossed around $290K in the US, $15K in ME, $48k in Australia and $58K in the UK. Film analysts believe that Panga’s collection will increase with word of mouth.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studious. Inspired by the life of a national level kabaddi player from India, it follows the struggle, triumph and the journey of overcoming stereotypes of the national player. The film also portrays how important the love and support of family is needed to for one to be successful. Panga theatrically released on January 24, 2020.

