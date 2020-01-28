Alia Bhatt Maintains She's 'happy For Kangana' Despite Rangoli's Remark On Her Flowers

After the news of Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri honour was announced on Saturday, congratulatory messages and best wishes have been pouring for the 'Queen of Bollywood'. One of the first to wish the Panga actor had been Gully Boy star Alia Bhatt who took the opportunity to extend an olive branch to Kangana and sent a lovely bouquet of flowers and a note congratulating her for the award. After Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's dig at her gesture, an unfazed Alia Bhatt has revealed that she is happy for Kangana.

In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Alia Bhatt chose to remain nonchalant about the Manikarnika actor's response and said that it doesn't matter how they react to her gesture as she is happy for Kangana's Padma Shri win. For those unaware, Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel had posted photos of Alia's token of best wishes with a caption that read, "Look here. Alia Ji has also sent flowers for Kangana. I don't know about Kangana but I am certainly enjoying them.".

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have often taken shots at the Dear Zindagi actor given the professional rivalry between the leading icons in the industry today. Earlier, Kangana had openly criticized Alia's acting skills and her choices in films by calling her a 'nepo-gang' member and saying that she hopes Alia learns the importance and true meaning of success and responsibility in the industry. Even then, Alia Bhatt has calmly responded to the actor by claiming that she (Kangana) is entitled to have opinions about her and lauded her for putting it across eloquently.

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank opposite actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan. The actor will be seen next in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2 which is a sequel to his previous 1991 film Sadak. The sequel features actors Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

