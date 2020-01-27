Alia Bhatt Sends Kangana Flowers For Padma Shri Win, Rangoli Says, 'I Am Enjoying It'

Kangana, a three-time National Award Winner, is the only Bollywood actor who was bestowed with a Padma Shri this year. Congratulating the 'Panga' actress, her rival Alia Bhatt sent a bouquet of flowers with a personalised note. Seeing this, Rangoli took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don’t know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it."

For those unaware, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have taken quite a few digs at Alia in the past. From calling her Karan Johar's 'puppet' to her performance in Gully Boy being 'mediocre'.

Kangana had once in interaction with media said, "I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and does not raise a voice, then her success has no value... Hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities; nepo gang’s life is simply restricted to give and take favours. Hope she rises above that.”

About Kangana

The 32-year-old, who made her debut in movies in 2006 with Gangster, is regarded as one of the most successful female artistes of this generation. After a series of films with Mahesh Bhatt's banner, she found success with Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion, for which she won her first National Film Award in 2009.

She went on to win two back-to-back National Film Awards for her performances in Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). Kangana's latest release is Panga.

