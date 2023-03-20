Alia Bhatt Casually Lounges In Living Room, Flaunts Baby Bump In Unseen Photo

Mother's Day was celebrated in the UK on fourth Sunday of March. On this special occasion, actress Soni Razdan extended wishes to her daughter and new mother Alia Bhatt. Soni shared an unseen photo of the Brahmastra actress from her pregnancy days in which she flaunted her baby bump.

Alia's mother posted her unseen photo in Instagram stories and captioned it, "With every child is born a mother... Happy Mother's Day." In the picture, the Darlings actress could be seen relaxing on the couch and cradled her baby bump with lights and windows in the backdrop. While, she looked pretty in her bright pink kurta, she posed for the camera and flashed her million dollar smile.

Check out the photo below.

Shaheen Bhatt wishing Alia Bhatt her first Mother's Day

Shaheen Bhatt also wished her sister Alia Bhatt as the latter celebrated her first Mother's Day. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shaheen dropped a photo of the Raazi star from her baby shower ceremony and captioned it, "Mama's Day." In the photo shared by Alia's sister, they posed for the camera in traditional attires.

Soon after Shaheen shared the post, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to the comments section and wrote, "Sweetie". Soni Razdan dropped red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Alia's fans also flooded the comments section with well wishes. While, one user wrote, "Such an adorable bonding you guys have", another social media user wrote, "Awwwww such a cute picture."

A little sneak peek into Alia Bhatt's life

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their baby girl Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. Currently, Alia and Ranbir are in London with their loved ones. Alia celebrated her 30th birthday in foreign land.