Alia Bhatt Finds Motherhood Challenging: Any Change...

Alia Bhatt opened up on embracing motherhood and shared it is the most 'fulfilling feeling'. "There are days when I find it really tough. But I find it very hard to admit to myself that it is not easy... my mind is full of clutter because I have so much to think of. So, one of things is to depend on people, but again I can't just let things go, I have to be on top of everything," said Alia in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

The Raazi actress also said that a look at her daughter Raha's face makes her feel energetic. She also opened up on maintaining proper work-life balance.

"Being a mom, it is a new experience, and anything new and any change is always challenging. It is also the most fulfilling feeling. Sometimes, when I have low energy, or I am not feeling great, just one look at my baby and I have 1000-watt of energy. At the end of the day, it is something that I chose. I chose to be a producer, an entrepreneur, an actor and a mother, so I chose to be all these different parts. So, I can’t sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard’," the actor concluded.

All about Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and in November 2022, they welcomed their daughter and named her Raha. The couple is yet to share the photo of their daughter and have also requested the paps to not share the little one's photos.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release in July. Apart from RARKPK, Alia is also all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's action film Heart of Stone. It will be released later this year on an OTT platform.