When Young Alia Bhatt Confessed She Wants To Marry Ranbir Kapoor On Television

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is in a relationship with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. However, a video from a popular chat show has gone viral, where Alia Bhatt is heard confessing that she wants to marry Ranbir Kapoor. The throwback video is from the year 2014 when Ranbir Kapoor was dating his Jagga Jasoos co-star Katrina Kaif. In the video, Alia Bhatt talks about how she blabbered on and on while on a call with the actor. Check out the video:

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Spotted In London; See Pictures

Alia Bhatt’s throwback video

The video is a snippet from Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 4. Alia Bhatt is seen sharing the couch with actor Parineeti Chopra on the episode. In the video, Alia Bhatt talks about how after Ranbir Kapoor’s film Rockstar was released Karan Johar handed her the phone to congratulate Ranbir on the success of the film. In the video, Alia Bhatt stated that she was going on and on about random things on the call.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Sketch Leaves The Internet In Awe; See Pic

Alia Bhatt even recalls that Ranbir Kapoor was being polite and talking to her very nicely. Alia Bhatt, who was just 21 years old, then stated she had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor.

Despite their first call going the way it did, Alia Bhatt in the video stated that they have hung out a few times after that. She went on to say that she thinks he is adorable and that she wants to marry him.

When Karan Johar asked her if Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif knew about her ‘future plans’, Alia Bhatt stated that she has gone on record to talk about it. She said that everyone other than Ranbir Kapoor himself knows about her crush. Alia Bhatt even said that she is sure that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t want to get her when Karan Johar asked her if she was playing hard to get.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Priceless Pictures That Scream Love; Check Here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. There have been reports that the couple has been quarantining together as well. After the sad demise of Ranbir Kapoor’s father actor Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt was seen attending all the rituals with Ranbir Kapoor and his family. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in the Ayan Mukherjee film Brahmastra together.

ALSO READ: Ranbir, Alia Have Question For Paparazzi On The Way To Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.