Ranbir, Alia have question for paparazzi on the way to Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet

The Kapoor family is mourning the demise of Rishi Kapoor that took place last month. An important ritual for the veteran actor, a prayer meet on the 13th day or ‘thervi’ was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pictures of the arrival of numerous stars and even moments from inside had gone viral.

Apart from this, an interesting incident took place on the sidelines. When Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor and his actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt were arriving at the venue, at the former’s parents home in Mumbai’s Bandra, they stopped the car when they spotted the media persons.

The actor-couple spoke courteously to the paparazzi, with Alia first urging them to wear maks. Ranbir then had a question for them, asking ‘Can you roam like this?’ The paparazzi replied, “Sir sent us and asked us to see if anything we can get.’

The Sanju star then ask them to take care amid the COVID-19 situation.

Watch the video here

Apart from Ranbir-Alia, the shutterbugs managed to capture all the other attendees at the event. Ranbir’s cousin Karisma Kapoor, her parents Randhir and Babita, Ranbir's uncle Rajiv Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and her children Armaan and Aadar Jain too were spotted arriving at the venue. Shweta Bachchan, who is daughter-in-law of Rishi Kapoor’s sister, too was spotted.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had shared a snap of the sibling duo praying during the rituals and expressing love for him and hailing his legacy in another post of his garlanded photo.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after a two-year battle with luekemia on April 30. He was 67. The veteran’s ashes were immersed at the Banganga tank in Mumbai on May 3.

