Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Sketch Leaves The Internet In Awe; See Pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most talked-about Bollywood couples. There are rumours prevailing that the couple is soon going to get married. However, nothing has been confirmed by the duo yet. Recently, a fan made an imaginative wedding sketch of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt's Throwback Pic With Her Father Will Make You Want To Hug Your Father Too; See

The sketch has taken social media by storm. The wedding sketch that is doing rounds on social media, features both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dressed in traditional Punjabi wedding attire. The fan wrote alongside the picture how it took him more than 4 days to complete the sketch.

ALSO READ| Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Brahmastra' Postponed To 2021 Amid Coronavirus?

All the #Ralia fans have gone gaga over the picture. Soon after the sketch went viral, fans filled the comment section of the post with lots of love and affection. Fans can't wait to see the dreamy sketch become real. There are speculations that the duo is getting married this December and have also asked their families to make time for their big day. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor Featured Opposite Ranbir Kapoor In THESE Movies | Have You Seen Any Of Them?

Have a look at the wedding sketch of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor here:

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor All Set For A December Wedding? The Actress Speaks Up

It was also rumoured that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have broken up with each other. However, one of the recent posts shared by Alia Bhatt dismissed all the rumours. In the post, Alia Bhatt can be seen looking outside the window. However, the caption mentions how the picture was clicked by 'one of her best photographer RK'.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Relationship Status, Bond With Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.