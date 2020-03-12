Alia Bhatt's 'Dear Zindagi': Lesser-known Facts About You Probably Didn't Know

Dear Zindagi stars Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The movie revolves around Kaira who begins suffering from insomnia after a bunch of career and relationship downfalls. She then meets Dr Jehangir Khan (SRK), a psychologist, who uses his unconventional methods that help her overcome her issues.

The movie was a big hit and is critically acclaimed for its immersive storyline and its exploration therapy. Let’s take a look at the movie’s lesser-known facts.

Lesser-known facts about 'Dear Zindagi'

Most parts of the film were shot in Khorjuem Fort, Goa. Most people already know that a large proportion of the movie has been shot in Goa, but the last two days of the shooting schedule were fixed for Singapore, which remains a largely unknown fact. Unfortunately, due to rainfall, the crew had lost most of their time and could not complete shooting. The crew then shot for 24 hours on the last day as they had their flights to catch on the following day.

Dr Jehangir mentions "English Vinglish" in one of his dialogues in the film. English Vinglish is Gauri Shinde's directorial debut film with Sridevi. Gauri Shinde is the third female director to work with Shahrukh Khan.

In a scene from the movie where SRK and Alia are cycling and Alia falls is actually inspired by a real-life incident that took place on the set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where Kajol was doing the same and lost control of her cycle.

When Kaira (Alia Bhatt) is eating street-food after breaking up with her boyfriend Sid (Angad Bedi), a poster of Ki & Ka is seen on a theatre in the frame. This is a reference because Ki & Ka is directed by R Balki (Gauri Shinde’s husband), who also helmed Dear Zindagi. This is a smooth placement and a very clever, subtle reference. SRK goes way back with the Bhatt family. After this film, SRK went on to work with all the primary members of the Bhatt family.

