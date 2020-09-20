Alia Bhatt Wishes Father Mahesh Bhatt On His 72nd B'day; Soni Razdan, Shaheen Share Notes

Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to wish her 'Mufasa' father Mahesh Bhatt on his 72nd birthday. Sharing a throwback picture with her father, Alia wrote a heartfelt note that said, "you’re a good man! never believe anything else."

Alia's mother Soni Razdan dropped a comment on her post and wrote, "Oh my golu. Wise words and simplicity is always the most powerful way to communicate." She also shared a beautiful picture of husband Mahesh Bhatt and wrote, "Happy Birthday sweetheart! Age cannot wither you, nor custom stale your infinite variety ... may you keep inspiring us with your wisdom and good sense. And so much more." [sic]

Calling him the "greatest ally", Shaheen Bhatt also wrote a few words on her father's birthday. She said, "My father's greatest lesson to me has been in fearlessness, it has been in teaching me to never be afraid of who I am. He taught me how all the reasons I think I can't fit into the world are actually all the reasons I can - then he taught me how overrated fitting in is. Happy Birthday my Papa, my greatest ally." [sic]

