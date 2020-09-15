Alia Bhatt Wishes Riddhima Kapoor 'a Lifetime Of Joy And Happiness' On Her Birthday

Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has turned a year older today, i.e. September 15, 2020. To mark this special day, several celebs, friends and fans of Riddhima have taken to their respective social media handle to pen all things nice for her. Among the many, actor Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to wish the birthday girl.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia shared a lovely picture from their last night’s get-together. In the picture, Alia can be seen sitting while Riddhima hugs the actor from behind and are all smiles to the camera.

In the post, Alia can be seen sporting a floral dress that consisted of layered ruffles and a plunging neckline. She also completed the look with high heels and a white wristwatch. She opted for a middle parting hairdo and minimal makeup. Riddhima, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black off-shoulder outfit and completed the look with an emerald statement piece. She also opted for a sleek hairdo and dewy makeup.

Along with the post, Alia also penned a sweet note for Riddhima on her birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling… love you, love you, love you… Wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness”. Take a look at the post below.

Seems like it was not just Alia who wished the fashion designer on her birthday. Actor and cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet birthday wish for Riddhima. She shared a childhood picture of them. In the picture, one can see Kareena, Karisma and Riddhima adorably posing with their grandfather Raj Kapoor. Along with this pic, she also wrote, “Sister sledge â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial”. Take a look at the post below.

Riddhima’s birthday party

Ridhhima Kapoor’s birthday party was attended by Kareena, Saif and Karisma. Alia Bhatt too joined the party with beau Ranbir Kapoor. A sneak peek of their get-together was shared by Riddhima on her Instagram handle. And by the looks of the pictures, seems like they all had a very good time together. Check out a few pics shared by the birthday herself:

