Alia Bhatt Wishes BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor On Birthday With Throwback Pic; See Post

Alia Bhatt's friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday today, September 18. On this special occasion, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to post a sweet birthday wish for the Guilty actor. It is a throwback picture of the two actors from when they were little kids. Here's what this is about.

Alia Bhatt wishes BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on birthday

On Alia Bhatt's Instagram, the actor penned a sweet wish for her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The post is a picture of little Alia and Akansha playing while holding hands. The note says, "happy birthday my life". Take a look at the post here:

For Aksansha Ranjan Kapoor's previous birthday, Alia Bhatt had posted another golden throwback picture of the two of them. The photo of the two, probably in their teenage years smiling at the camera and enjoying what looked like soft drinks. This caption was also similar to one Alia wrote this year, "happy birthday my everything 💓". Check it out:

The two actors, Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor share a close friendship. The latter often pops up on Alia's feed and vice versa spending quality time together. Check out their photos together:

In other news, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her debut this year with the Netflix film Guilty. In the movie, she played the role of Tanu, a college student who is sexually harassed by a popular college kid. Akansha is yet to announce her second movie.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in the movie Sadak 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The movie got an OTT release on July 10 this year and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It is a sequel to the 1991 film starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Alia Bhatt has a host of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in Takht, a period drama. The movie also casts Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. Alia will also be seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiwadi with Vikrant Massey and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

