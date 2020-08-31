Alia Bhatt Poses Gleefully As 'life Line' Shaheen Bhatt Turns Photographer; See Pics

Alia Bhatt recently uploaded two pictures of herself clicked amid the lush green background of the trees and the garden around her. She posed elegantly as her sister Shaheen Bhatt clicked her pictures and also provided her with a caption for those. Alia Bhatt’s recent outing with Sadak 2 cast has been receiving several negative reviews after the trailer became one of the most disliked videos on YouTube. However, Alia has not been letting the negativity affect her as she hinted at it in her caption of the uploaded pictures. In the pictures, Alia can be seen posing in an elegant multi-coloured outfit along with a small flower tucked behind her ear.

Alia Bhatt's candid pics clicked by sister Shaheen

In the first picture that Alia Bhatt uploaded, she can be seen posing in front of an arc covered all over with plants. The stunning green background helped to make Alia Bhatt stand out due to her brightly coloured dress. The flower on her head also proved to be an interesting element in her photograph. In the caption for this image, Alia Bhatt mentioned that the picture has been clicked by her sister, whom she called her “life line” in the comment. Shaheen Bhatt, along with a number of other people, was named and credited by Alia Bhatt in the picture that she uploaded. Alia even went on to mention that the words for her caption too came from Shaheen Bhatt.

In the second picture that Alia Bhatt uploaded, she can be seen laying on the grass in a blissful manner. It was in this picture that her caption mentioned a quote of Maya Angelou. In the caption, Alia wrote that events that happen may not be in one’s control, but a person can choose to be reduced by it or not. Once again, the actor posted the picture crediting the caption and photograph to her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 which was meet with a number of negative reviews from the audience as well as critics. However, Alia Bhatt still has a number of films lined up. Takht is currently one of the most anticipated films with Karan Johar directing the film along with a huge star cast. Alia will also be seen in RRR directed by S.S. Rajamouli. One of the most awaited films, Brahmastra will see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opposite each other, for which the audience is quite excited. Alia Bhatt will be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Gangubai Kathiawadi as well.

