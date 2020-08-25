Alia Bhatt To Be Replaced By Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'? Know Details

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been one of the most awaited films of 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the period-action-drama that was to be released this year has been postponed to next year. The adventure drama stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. And now there have been several media reports doing the rounds stating that Alia has opted out of RRR and Priyanka Chopra will be replacing her.

These reports came in, following the uproar against the actor and her film Sadak 2 on social media. However, according to Pinkvilla, all these rumours were quashed by a source from Bhatt's team, which confirmed that the actor is very much a part of the film and that she is currently in prep mode, as well as getting to know the Telugu language in order to perfect her role. It was also revealed that with the outbreak causing a temporary pause on the film's shoot, the team is currently chalking out a different schedule with Alia.

Another trade source said that these stories are appearing on the web to further damage her reputation in the ongoing backlash. It is further revealed that director Rajamouli has signed the actor due to her talent and not because of her lineage. The source added that the director will stick to his decision and go ahead with Alia as his lead actor.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Her Love For Mango Pickle, Gets Quirky Suggestion

About the film

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also stars NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in pivotal roles. The film is a fictional tale about two famous revolutionaries and their journey away from home until they began fighting in the 1920s for their country. The film is currently in its filming process and is expected to release on January 8, 2021.

Also read | What Priyanka Chopra Has To Say About Kareena Kapoor's Video For Saif On His B'day

On the work front

Apart from RRR, Alia Bhatt has many other upcoming films in her kitty. She will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 alongside Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on August 28, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar. Post that she will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Helps Nick Jonas With Push-ups, Calls It Her 'favourite Exercise'

Also read | Alia Bhatt Vs Priyanka Chopra: Who Pulled Off The Glittery Strapless Gown Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.