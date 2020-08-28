Alia Bhatt Shares Stunning Pic Ahead Of 'Sadak 2', Says 'Keep Your Face Towards Sunshine'

On August 27, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle and shared a candid picture of her, in which she sported a casual look as she wore an oversized white shirt. The background of her picture also captured a pool. The actor was clicked for the picture while playing with her hair. Instagramming the post, she wrote a caption, which read, "keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you". Scroll down to take a look at Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post ahead of Sadak 2 release.

Alia Bhatt's candid picture

Within a couple of hours, the Student Of The Year actor's post managed to garner more than 1M likes; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans poured in love in the comments section as they flooded it with numerous emojis and compliments. A fan of her said, "So prettyyyy Ma’am" while another expressed excitement for Alia's Sadak 2 as the comment read, "#sadak2tomorrow" along with a two-heart emoticon.

A peek into Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Talking about the Instagram feed of the Raazi actor, most of the recent posts on her wall promotes her upcoming film Sadak 2. Apart from that, in the previous post, she shared a video of her and director Ayan Mukerji to wish the latter on his 37th birthday. The actor-director duo was seen diving in an ocean. In the caption, she showered love on him and stated, "It’s my best friends birthday.. and this video sums up our relationship in every way - fun.. free..together forever".

On the professional front, the 27-year-old actor was last seen in 2019's release Kalank, along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. She will reunite with the cast of Kalank for her upcoming film Sadak 2, which is slated to take an OTT release on streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar. The film will be available for its subscribers from August 28, onwards.

The film will mark the first collaboration of Alia with her father-director Mukesh Bhatt. Sanjay Dutt will reprise his character while the film will focus on the revenge story of Aarya, played by Alia. The trailer of the film received backlashes on the internet amid the nepotism debate in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

