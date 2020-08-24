Alia Bhatt's Films Where Her Character Challenged The Norms Laid Down By Society

Alia Bhatt has worked in a wide range of films over the past few years. From playing a bubbly but snooty girl in Student of the Year to the fearless Sehmat in Raazi, the actor has proven her acting prowess with almost every film. Here are a few of her films in which her character challenged the norms of society and her performance was appreciated by the audience.

Kalank

Kalank is a drama film released in 2019. In the film, Alia plays the role of Roop, who is offered a handsome amount to get re-married in a wealthy family. The marriage is against her choice, and hence, it leaves her in a state of utter grief. However, she also falls in love with Zafar (Varun Dhawan), which leads her character to face taboos and restrictions laid down by society. The film Kalank has been directed Abhishek Varman and written by Shibani Bathija. Apart from Alia, this film also features actors like Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania features Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in prominent roles. Alia portrays the role of an aspiring independent girl who belongs to a small village. Her character Vaidehi Trivedi refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her chauvinistic fiancé and later runs away to become an aspiring independent air hostess. She runs away on her wedding day to fulfil her dreams. Badrinath Ki Dulhania was the second offering in the Dulhania franchise, and it earned Alia various nominations for the Best Actress award at various award shows.

Raazi

Raazi is a spy thriller film featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajit Kapur in supporting roles. The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is a biopic based on a book called Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. In the movie, Alia essays the role of Sehmat, who is an ordinary Indian girl but later gets married and sent off to Pakistan. The film shows how she deals with national security issues almost alone and agrees to sacrifice her life to serve the nation.

