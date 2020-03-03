Haven't Watched Alia Bhatt's 'Highway'? Here Are Reasons Why It's Worth Watching; Read

Ever since her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has proven her acting and versatility over the years. Apart from family entertaining films like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and 2 States, she has impresseed the audience with performance in films like Udta Punjab and Raazi, among others.

The actor has essayed some of the vulnerable characters on the screen. One of them being Imtiaz Ali's Highway that cannot be missed out when it comes to the unconventional character played by Alia Bhatt on the big screen. Her acting and Imtiaz Ali's crafting skills the reasons why Highway is a must-watch. Here are a few more reasons why Highway is worth watching for any moviegoers:

Why to watch Alia Bhatt's Highway:

The cast and setting of the film

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the Imtiaz Ali directorial also features critically acclaimed actor Randeep Hooda in the film. Randeep Hooda has earned credibility for his work in various films. In the film, he played the character of a truck driver, who abducted Veera Tripathi, played by Alia, from a petrol pump.

As per its name, the film takes the viewer on a journey. Most of the parts of the film were shot on the highway and mountains. The camera work of the road-drama gives the experience of a road trip to the viewers. The film captures the road journey among six states of India.

Imtiaz Alia's film that has more than a love story to serve

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is known for helming unconventional love stories. The director has delivered films like Love Aaj Kal and Jab We Met, among others that have narrated a love story. Whereas, his film Highway has explored many other plot points apart from a love angle. The film has highlighted Stockholm Syndrome, self-discovery and the evolution of two people.

It unfolds the story of the lead characters, who come from two different classes of the society but their past connects them with each other. The climax of the film not only gave some goosebumps to the audience but also left them teary-eyed.

AR Rahman has composed the background score

Oscar-winner composer, AR Rahman has given the background score for the Imtiaz Ali film. The soundtrack of the film was an instant hit and it also bagged a few special mentions in the critics' reviews. The music album of the film also won several awards.

