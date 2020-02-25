Alia Bhatt's Popular Dialogues From The Critically Acclaimed Movie 'Highway'; Read

In 2014, Alia Bhatt played the lead in a critically acclaimed movie, Highway, opposite Randeep Hooda, as the supporting character. The concept of Highway was something that Indian Cinema witnessed for the first time. The new and fresh face, Alia Bhatt, proved her versatility with the film.

Highway won many awards and was the first women-centric movie that Alia Bhatt was a part of. She played the character of Meera with full perfection and conviction. Not only the performances but also the dialogues of Highway took our heart away. Here are Alia Bhatt’s best dialogues from Highway. Read ahead:

Alia Bhatt best dialogues from Highway

Jahan se tum mujhe laaye ho main wahan wapas nahin jana chahti. Par yeh rasta bohot acha hai, main chahti hoon ki yeh rasta kabhi khatam na ho.

Mai humesha kehti thi na, ki mai bhaag jaungi yaha sey, mujhe sheher mai nai rehna. Sab kehte hai, bhaagta koi nai hai, shayad mai bhi nai bhaagti, agar Mahabir mujhe kidnap karke nai le gaya hota. Mai jaa chuki hoon, abhi mai wapas nai aa sakti.

Ajeeb baat hai, kidnap ho gayi, par waha aazaad thi, aur yaha jail mai.

Aaj chocolate nai laye Shukla Tai Ji? Kaha dengey chocolate? Yaha ya bathroom mai? Yaad nai aa raha? Mai yaad karati hoon. Meri princess, duniya ki sabse khoobsurat ladki hai meri bachi. Yaad aaya? Apne haath sey mera Mooh daba kar band kar dete the, taki meri cheekh bahar naa nikale. Jo mai chillati thi, jo mai uss pain mai chikhti thi, vo bahar naa nikale, koi sunn na ley, issliye zoor sey dabate the, shhhh. Bathroom mai, baar baar, naal chala kar chikhti thi, nochti thi, magar voh haath tha naa mooh ke upar, daab gayi cheekh. SHUTUP.

Haan, eisa toh hota hai. Eisa toh hota rehta hai. Toh kya hai naa, I am not okay with it. Yeh duniya, jaha eisa hota rehta hai, jaha kya sach hai aur kya jhoot, kuch pata nai hai, sab mixed hai, sab confusion hai yaha.

No, I will not be sensible. I am stupid and I will remain stupid. Beta, ghar ke bahar jaao toh humesha careful rehna. Ladki k otoh humesha careful rehna chahiye bahar. Par yeh kyu nai bataya, ki mujhe ghar ke andar bhi careful rehna hai. Aap logo sey bhi bachke rehna hai. Yeh kyu nai kaha? Yaha toh mai ekdum exposed thi, ghar mai thi mai. Toh mujhe nai hona sensible, mai bewakoof hoon, mai kharab hoon, magar mai aap logo main sey ek nai hoon.

