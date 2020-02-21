Imtiaz Ali Shares An Adorable Still Of Alia Bhatt & Randeep As 'Highway' Clocks 6 Years

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Highway featuring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in lead roles clocks six years today, February 21. From Jab We Met to Tamasha and Highway to Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz Ali has given the industry a slew of movies that received heaps of praises from the audience and critics alike. Speaking of which, Highway is one such movie that hit the bullseye with its different storyline and Alia Bhatt's mesmerising acting.

Imtiaz Ali shares a heartwarming post as Highway clocks 6 years

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Highway completes six years today. Reminiscing the journey, the director took to his Instagram to share some stills from the movie. Both the pictures see Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda cuddling in a jacket. In the caption, Imtiaz Ali writes, 'Remembering the journey, 6 years of Highway'. Take a look.

Fans in huge numbers have gushed to comment on Imtiaz Ali's post. One fan says, 'I remember watching this movie and feeling the story for days. It was a story that has stayed with me since. Thanks for bringing this story into the world', while another fan comments saying, 'Favourite. Absolute favourite movie'. Many fans are also dropping in hearts on the post too.

Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda played the lead characters in Imtiaz Ali's Highway. Alia essays the character of Veera, a simple girl with simple desires. In the film, all she desires is for a house on the hills and finds pleasure in a simple cup of tea. Throughout the film, she is seen in a no make-up look, messy hair and loosely-rugged outfits.

Imtiaz Ali's latest flick Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan also made a lot of buzz. Kartik and Sara's adorable on and off-screen chemistry time and again took to the internet by storm. The movie also experienced a decent welcome at the box office.

(Image courtesy: Imtiaz Ali Instagram)

