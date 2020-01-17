Alia Bhatt Is Giving Fashion & Fitness Goals To All Her Fans In Her Athleisure Wear

Half of January has already gone by. And while everyone is still struggling in keeping up their new year's resolution of going to the gym every day, Alia Bhatt is already giving fitness goals to fans. If you’re still looking for the motivation to hit the gym or start exercising, these pictures of Alia Bhatt might just do the trick for you.

Alia Bhatt has impressed critics and audience of movies by her acting skills. The actor is famous for her fitness regime and perfect physique too. She is a fitness freak and never misses the gym and her workout.

Alia Bhatt wore an all-black ensemble. She was pictured wearing a black jacket and black tank top. She paired it with black tights and black trainers completing the all-black look.

She also refrained accessorising the look and even appeared to be makeup-free. She simply tied her hair back in a ponytail. She was carrying a simple blue backpack and kept the look stylish yet simple and comfy. Alia looked in a happy mood before getting in the car.

Alia elegantly carried that post-workout glow in this picture. She wore a multi-coloured hooded sweatshirt. Alia paired it smartly with striped joggers. She was pictured holding a sipper in her hand. The actor waved at the cameras with a smile.

Alia and her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor were pictured working out together. The two of them were doing aerial yoga on a hammock. The actor was wearing black tights and what looked to be a red tank top. Alia captioned the picture by saying, “Try try until you fly”.

