Alia Bhatt's Daily Relaxation Includes Binge-watching 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.'

After a busy schedule with first look unveiling and wrapping up the shoot schedules, all that Alia Bhatt needed was a break like any other millennial. The Student of the Year actor took a step back and relaxed at her residence. She also shared an Instagram story regarding her relaxation time. In the story was a shot of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S promo image on her television. She was reportedly binge-watching the popular sitcom.

Alia Bhatt shared the popular sitcom snippet on her IG story:

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt IG Story

Alia Bhatt shared another snippet of her watching a popular comedy show by Rohan Joshi. Wake N Bake is a stand up presented by Alia Bhat's good friend Rohan. Her relaxation playlist also included a dose of stand up comedy. She shared another story regarding the same.

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt IG Story

After the unveiling of the first look of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt received a lot of love and some varied reactions about the film on social media accounts like Twitter and Instagram. The film is a biography directorial by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will be seen on essaying the dynamics of the character Gangubhai who was a mafia queen back in her days.

The film will also stars Vijay Razz according to multiple reports. Other than that, the film is slated to release on September 11, 2020.

Here is the first look of Alia Bhatt film Gangubhai Kathiawadi:

Alia in an iconic biography:

Here is a close-up of the same:

