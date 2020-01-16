The Debate
Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Look Gets All Love From Mahesh Bhatt And Soni Razdan

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt received immense praise and admiration for her look in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Father Mahesh Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan also shared reactions.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt has grabbed trending lists all over social media as she unveiled the first look of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her look received a lot of appreciation and praise from fans and the audience. Many celebrities and members of the industry also became a fan of the look. Proud parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan also shared the poster on their Twitter accounts.

ALSO READ | Fan Asks, “Bhabhi Brahmastra Ka Update Batao” And Alia Bhatt Posts Gangubai's First Look

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan give a thumbs up

Alia Bhatt's look and the poster of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi were shared by her father, director Mahesh Bhatt on his Twitter. Mahesh, in the caption, wrote that he admires people who choose to shine after the storms they have been through. Here is his tweet:

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Movies From 'Raazi' To 'Kalank' That Sparked Off Memes

Soni Razdan, Alia's mother, also shared the poster on her Twitter. The actor talked about how the look is beautiful, fascinating, and mysterious all at once. She also said that she can't wait to see the film. 

ALSO READ | Gangubai Kathiawadi First Look: Alia Bhatt As The Mafia Queen Will Leave You Tongue-tied

Other than Mahesh and Soni, other celebrities also shared their reactions to the comments of the posters. Deepika Padukone commented 'Love' with a red heart emoji. Ranveer Singh said that Gangubai Kathiawadi is here and also called her 'Lulu the Gangster'. Zoya Akhtar also commented and called the look 'Nice'. Shraddha Kapoor also cheered for the look and said that she loved it.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Hilarious Comment On Alia Bhatt's Look For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' 

Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released in the year September 11, 2020. The movie is a biographical drama based on Harjeevan Das Kathiyawadi, who was mafia and a brothel owner of Kamathipura. The movie is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. 

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt-Soni Razdan And Other Bollywood Mother-daughter Duos Who Shared Screen Space

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

 

 

Published:
