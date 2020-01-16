Alia Bhatt-Soni Razdan And Other Bollywood Mother-daughter Duos Who Shared Screen Space

Many a time, Bollywood stars have appeared on screen with their real-life families. Although a box office dud, people saw Ranbir Kapoor working with his parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor in Besharam. Similarly, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, who are real-life cousins, have also worked in a number of movies together. Here is a look at the real-life mother-daughter duos who have also worked together in reel-life:

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt is a well-known name in Bollywood who has delivered quite a few hits at the box office. In the movie Raazi, she had appeared with her real-life mother Soni Razdan. Both shared their experiences of working with one another. They also reportedly spent some quality time together in Kashmir during the shoot. Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan shared very little screen space in the movie, but even then, their little time together was amazing, making them a favourite Bollywood mother-daughter duo.

Kajol and Tanuja

This star mother-daughter duo had first worked together in the 1992 movie, Bekhudi. Kajol and Tanuja’s last venture together was Toonpur Ka Superhero, which released in 2010. In an interview with a daily portal, Kajol had admitted that she was scared of the idea of working with Tanuja because of the latter’s perfectionist attitude. Tanuja herself was a popular and successful star during her time. They are one of the famous Bollywood mother-daughter duos.

Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore had shared screen-space with son Saif Ali Khan quite a few times in Aashiq Awara and Eklavya: The Royal Guard. However, she has shared screen space with her younger daughter, Soha Ali Khan, only once. They had starred together in an offbeat film called Life Goes On. The movie revolves around a father who tries to reconnect with his three daughters after the death of his wife. Of late, Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore have also appeared in a few television commercials together.

