Alia Bhatt Learns Cuss Words For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Reveals Her Character's Details

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Gangubai Kathiawadi is under-production and the film has become the talk of the town ever since its inception. The movie is a completely new experience for Alia Bhatt as she had to change her persona and accent to adapt to the character of Gangubai in the movie. Now as per new reports, Alia Bhatt is getting used to giving cuss words in Marathi and Hindi language.

Alia reportedly is unaware of most of the profanities that she has to use. It is also revealed that it is a cultural shock for Alia to hear the way her character speaks. The words and language used by her character is a world where Alia would never enter.

As per reports, it is also suggested that obscene words are a part of her character and Alia is a good learner. She often asks the meaning of the words that her character is meant to shout out loudly. The entire team of Ganugbai Kathiawadi gets very confused while explaining to her what the profanity means.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director who is best known for his work that has visual vibrancy. His on-screen portrayal generally includes classic costumes and accessories, traditional vibe and sets that are larger than life which is memorising to watch. Fans are thrilled to see Alia Bhatt deliver yet another gripping performance with Gangubai Kathiawadi.

What is next in store for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt has a dozen interesting project lined up in her kitty along with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the plot of which revolves around the dark life of brothels. The movie will reportedly star Ajay Devgn opposite her.

Alia Bhatt will also be a part of Ayan Mukherji directed Bhrahmastra. Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. The movie has already garnered love from the fans who are desperately waiting for the movie to release. Along with this, Alia Bhatt will also star in movies like Sadak 2, Takht and RRR.

