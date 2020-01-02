'Good Girl' Alia Bhatt Poses With Her 'best Boys' Ranbir Kapoor And Ayan Mukherjee

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is having the time of her life and is currently enjoying New year with her favourites Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. The love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and best friend Ayan Mukherji are giving major friendship goals to their fans with the picture.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji. The trio is all smiles as all three pose for the picture on a yacht. Alia Bhatt can be seen in pink beachy wear while Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt. Ranbir Kapoor accompanied his beachy look with sunglasses and black bandana. Alia Bhatt also called Ranbir and Ayan best boys in her caption and called herself a good girl.

Another picture from her vacation:

What is next in store for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt has a dozen interesting project lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji directed Bhrahmastra. Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. The movie has already garnered love from the fans who are desperately waiting for the movie to release.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The plot of the movie revolves around the dark life of brothels. The movie will reportedly star Ajay Devgn in the lead role opposite Alia. Along with this Alia Bhatt will also star in movies like Sadak 2, Takht and RRR.

