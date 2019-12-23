Will Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Make A Cameo In Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

After the success of Padmaavat, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set for his upcoming venture. He will be working with Alia Bhatt in the movie. Read more to know about the upcoming venture and the two celebrities that may make a cameo in the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s special cards

It has been reported that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set for his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will star Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It has been said that the director wants three Bollywood stars to make a cameo in the movie. It has also been confirmed that Ajay Devgn has been roped in for a cameo in Gangubai, and he is in talks with Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor.

According to reports, Bhansali has reached out to Deepika Padukone to play an interesting cameo in the movie, but nothing has been finalised yet, and there has been no confirmation. Salman Khan was earlier going to act along with Alia Bhatt, but due to some reported creative differences, Salman did not sign the movie. It has been said by the fans that if Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will make a cameo in the movie, it will be a highly anticipated movie.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent work

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently served as the producer for the romantic film, Malaal. The plot of the movie revolves around Shiva and Astha, who are two very different people, coming from contrasting backgrounds and experience the innocence of love. The movie is directed by Mangesh Hadawale, and is co-written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Hadawale. It features Meezaan Jafri, Sharmin Segal, and Badri Chavan in the lead roles. It has been said that Bhansali signed Meezan Jafri for the movie, after he assisted Bhansali in Padmavat, in the year 2018.

