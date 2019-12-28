Alia Bhatt Starts Shooting For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The coming year will be an interesting one, especially for Alia Bhatt with numerous projects in her kitty. The actor was last seen in the critically and commercially acclaimed Gully Boy. She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt kickstarts shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhat recently took to Instagram and announced that she has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the picture, we can see 'Gangubai' written on a door and Alia and called it Santa's Christmas gift. Many actors, including Neetu Kapoor, reacted to the post with hearty congratulatory messages.

The Raazi actor will be playing the titular role in the film. The makers of the film announced the project on social media on October 16, 2019, on SLB’s official production house page. The movie is a biographical film about the ‘Madam of Kamathipura’, Gangubai Kothewali.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post here:

According to the book Queens of Mumbai, Gangubai is considered to be the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. She was a brothel owner who also had connections with the underworld. Many walls in Kamathipura still have her pictures hung on the wall.

Gangubai Kothewali is also known for the efforts that she took to improve the conditions in Kamathipura. There have been rumours that she had even met with Jawahar Lal Nehru and spoke to him about the problems of the sex workers. Gangubai is one of the most remembered women in the history of Mumbai. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sadak 2. The film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt along with Alia is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy series, Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

