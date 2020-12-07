Alia Bhatt Joins SS Rajamouli Directorial 'RRR' Team On Sets Today; See Pictures

Alia Bhatt has joined the cast and crew team of RRR and is ready for the film’s shoot today. The pictures of the actor on RRR sets is doing the rounds on social media as she is seen meeting with S.S. Rajamouli. The two were seen immersed in a discussion, seemingly about the upcoming film.

Alia Bhatt join the 'RRR' team today

Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a blue denim jacket with long grey tassels attached to it in the series of pictures that went viral on social media. In one picture, she was seen striking a pose with the director of the film, S. S. Rajamouli. In the other pictures, the two were seen talking to each other as they stood in a park. Check out the pictures doing the rounds on social media below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, numerous fan pages of the actor reacted to the pictures. They sent much love to the actor and wrote in the comments that they are very excited about the upcoming film. Read some of the comments by fans of the actor below.

Alia Bhatt's movies: RRR resumed shooting in October

The team of RRR resumed the shooting of the film since October 5th, 2020. The makers of the movie are keeping their fans updated about the film and it has been revealed that the team is currently shooting in Mahabaleshwar for a brief period. Check out the post about the same below.

Alia left for the shoot

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Kalina airport in a black outfit, paired with a neon green jacket. The actor had shared on her story that she is “Finally!!! Enroute team RRR!! (sic)”. Check out the picture below.

SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR release date

RRR is a Telugu period film written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The fictional action drama film revolves around India’s freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju who is remembered to have fought against the Britishers and Komaram Bheem. The movie is set to release on January 8th in the year 2021 and will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

RRR Cast

The film boasts of a stellar cast which includes NTR Rao, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris, Ray Scott, Alison Doody and Alia Bhatt. While N. T. Rama Rao will be portraying the character of Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Alia Bhatt will be playing the character of Sita in the film.

