Alia Bhatt Joins 'women Supporting Women' Campaign; Shares Childhood Picture

Joining Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonakshi Sinha, Twinkle Khanna, and others, was Alia Bhatt, who shared her monochrome picture as she participated in 'Women Supporting Women' challenge on Monday. Sharing a throwback childhood picture, Alia wrote, 'Spread some love'.

Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to comment and wrote, 'Awwwwww' with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima dropped a 'heart eye' emoji. Alia's sister Shaheen wrote, 'My angel' on the picture and Zoya Akhtar wrote, 'Her royal cuteness'. Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "Should i give you a tight slap" with many kiss emojis.

The 'Women Supporting Women' challenge is trending on Instagram with several female users taking up the challenge and further nominating females in their circle for the same. A plethora of Hollywood celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Zoe Saldana, and former NBA player Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant have also participated in the challenge.

Explaining the 'black and white' challenge, Sussanne Khan told Hrithik Roshan, "@hrithikroshan to choose and send 50 women privately, that you admire and respect, more love and appreciation towards empowering each other in what we do."

Kangana Ranaut unapologetically named top industry personalities in her sensational interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claiming that they were responsible for causing mental distress to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranaut called out Alia Bhatt on 'The Nation Wants to Know' and brought up the 'Koffee with Karan' episode where she had mocked the actor by feigning ignorance of his existence.

Reacting to the allegations, Alia Bhatt on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share a cryptic post that said, "The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it." Alia and her family (including Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt) have been on the receiving end of all the hatred and negativity since Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death. A few days back Alia shared another quote that said, "Silence says a lot more than you think."

