From Dia Mirza To Bipasha Basu, Bollywood Actors Take Part In An Online Challenge

Amid the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic, when most people are confined to their homes to and practising social distancing to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus, several online challenges have emerged. From cooking challenges to women posting images in saree, these activities have proven to keep people engaged and taking the mind off from the ongoing crisis. Similarly, over the weekend there was a drastic surge in black and white photos on Instagram. Many Bollywood actors were also seen posting the filtered pictures.

Sharing an image with a caption saying “Challenge accepted”, from Bipasha Basu to Dia Mirza, many actors indulged in the viral online challenge. The trend requires sharing a black and white photograph and then nominating friends to do the same with an aim to build positivity and encourage women empowerment. Tina Ambani wrote on Instagram while sharing her black and white image, “When we see so much negativity around us, let's build positivity," wrote Tina Ambani while sharing a black and white photograph. As women, let's push ourselves up rather than pulling each other down. Challenge accepted”.

Here are other actors who have taken part in challenge:

Even back in May, internet users were seen posting pictures of themselves on social media. They used the black and white challenge accepted hashtag along with the caption of the Instagram challenge. They also nominated their peers and relatives by tagging them in the photo and caption and urge them to participate.

