Sara Ali Khan Takes 'Black And White' Photo Challenge; Puts Up Stunning Picture

Sara Ali Khan recently accepted the new black and white photo challenge on Instagram. The actor took to her social media and shared her monochrome picture. Sara Ali Khan was nominated by the fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram.

The above Instagram picture shared by Sara Ali Khan is a closeup click with a black and white filter. The Love Aaj Kal actor's hair was tied in a high messy bun. She accessorised her look with tiny pearl earrings. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post as, "#challengeaccepted ♠ï¸ðŸ–¤ @anaitashroffadajania @sara_vaisoha". Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos.

Fans' reactions

Sara Ali Khan's picture crossed over 30k likes within minutes of its upload. Many fans have bombarded the comments section of Sara's photo. One of the users commented, "Your cuteness is beyond the limits" with heart eye and fire emojis. "This is one of my favourite pic of yours", another fan said. Check out more reactions on Sara Ali Khan's black and white photo.

Image source: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan on Friday took to her social media to share a heartfelt post for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She shared the Instagram post just minutes before Dil Bechara's premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The Kedarnath debutant shared snaps of her father Saif Ali Khan, along with the Sushant, Sanjana Sanghi, and director Mukesh Chhabra. In the comments, she also explained the common qualities between Saif and Sushant. Take a look at the post below.

Sara Ali Khan wrote: The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara

â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ» Now on Disney Hotstar!

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. The film was an official remake of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's Love Aaj Kal released in 2009. For her next, Sara Ali Khan has bagged two movies. Firstly, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. It is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. Sara will also be seen working with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

