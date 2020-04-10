Alia Bhatt Redefined Traditional Avatar During 'Kalank' Promotions; See Pics

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank. Though the film was a debacle at the box-office, Alia Bhatt's performance and looks in the film bagged praises. Apart from the film, Alia Bhatt caught the attention of her fans and followers with her gorgeous looks during the promotional events of the film.

Alia Bhatt's Kalank promotional outfits

In the below picture, she draped a multi-colour saree. She only added a Kundan maang tikka from her jewellery box for the attire. The comments section of the post was flooded with fire and heart emojis.

During the promotional events, the star cast of Kalank often sported the traditional look. From Sonakshi Sinha to Sanjay Dutt, everyone matched the colour of their outfit for photoshoots and events. For the below picture, Alia opted for a yellow traditional suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. Though the Raazi actor kept her jewellery minimal, her nude makeup complemented her overall look.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor won hearts on the internet with her style file. She looked ravishing in the below picture. She wore a full-length red dress with a belt. Keeping the jewellery minimal, she wore a pair of big chandbalis. Check out her look below:

For the below photoshoot of Kalank, the star cast of the film was seen twinning in pairs. Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt donned black outfits, whereas, Sonakshi and Aditya opted for red colour outfits. Alia and Varun also grabbed the attention in white. Alia posed in a white traditional full-sleeves dress.

