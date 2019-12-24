Kalank Looks Of Alia Bhatt As Roop Decoded For The Wedding Season; See Pics

Although Kalank was reportedly a major dud at the box office, Alia Bhatt as Roop looked as beautiful as ever. As the wedding season is here, her character can be a major wedding season goal. Here are a few looks of Alia Bhatt’s Roop from Kalank decoded:

The red look from the Kalank poster

Kalank poster with Alia Bhatt on it looked absolutely breathtaking. In the photo, Alia was looking down as a mark of submission and the veil was pulled down low covering her entire face. She wore very heavy jewellery, a mathapatti, a big nose-ring, heavy earrings, and a choker necklace. Her face covered with a red veil and donning heavy jewellery, the actor looked no less regal than a Padmini or a Mastani. There were even rumours afloat that the director of the movie inspired her look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. But none of it has been confirmed by the Kalank makers. (Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt from Instagram)

The ethereal white look from Ghar Aaye in Kalank

Alia Bhatt, in this song from the movie Kalank, sported a white ensemble. She wore a white lehenga choli with golden embroidery work and a net dupatta. Her hair was tied in a loose braid and her makeup was kept minimal. For accessories, Alia Bhatt had just a bangle and earrings. (Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt from Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s introductory scene from Kalank

Rajvaadi Odhni was Alia Bhatt’s introductory song in the movie Kalank. In the song, she adorned a typical Gujrati patch-work ghagra in grey and bandhani print. She sported oxidised jewellery and kept her hair open in wavy curls. Her makeup was kept extremely minimal with pink-tinted lips. (Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt from Instagram)

