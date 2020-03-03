Alia Bhatt Was To Play Madhuri's Younger Version In 'Kalank'? Read Facts About The Film

Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles, Kalank follows the story of six enigmatic characters and their entangled relationships whilst in search of love but separated by the dichotomy between the two worlds of Husnabad, a town in North India. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank also stars Kunal Khemu and Pawan Chopra in prominent roles. Here are a few lesser-known facts about the film, you probably had no idea about.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, And Several Other Bollywood Divas Promote 'Angrezi Medium'

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Sidharth's Throwback Pic Makes Fan Want Their Reunion Onscreen

Legendary actor Sridevi was the first choice for Madhuri Dixit's role opposite Sanjay Dutt, who were all set associate onscreen for the first time in 25 years, as the duo was last seen in the 1993 hit, Gumrah. But due to Sridevi's sudden death, Madhuri Dixit was roped in.

Kalank is Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's first film in 21 years since Mahaanta, 1996.

Reportedly, Karan Johar approached Sridevi to star in the film, a week after signing her daughter Janhvi for her debut film Dhadak.

The film marks Alia's ninth venture with Dharma Productions.

Janhvi Kapoor broke the news on Instagram that Madhuri Dixit has replaced her late mother in the film and thanked the actor for taking up the role, which was offered to her mother.

Reportedly, when Madhuri Dixit was signed for the film, Sanjay Dutt had almost opted out and Anil Kapoor was to be roped in. However, a few days later Sanjay Dutt joined the cast again.

Kalank is Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's fourth association in Bollywood

Kalank is Madhuri Dixit's first film with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions.

The film was earlier titled Shiddat when it was announced.

Reportedly, Juhi Chawla was offered Madhuri Dixit's part in the film. However, the actor declined it.

As per reports, Karan Johar at one point had decided to shelve the film after Sridevi's death.

Tabaah Ho Gaye marks Saroj Khan's comeback in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt was supposed to be seen as Madhuri Dixit's younger version in the film.

Alai Bhatt had to reportedly take dance classes for her songs in the film

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' Was Her 8th Film With Dharma; Here's Some Other Trivia About The Film

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Sidharth's Throwback Pic Makes Fan Want Their Reunion Onscreen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.