Alia Bhatt Leaves For Hyderabad To Shoot SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Alia Bhatt on Sunday left for Hyderabad to shoot director SS Rajamouli's "Rise Roar Revolt" (RRR). The actor was spotted at the Kalina airport in black outfit paired with a neon green jacket.

Alia also shared a story on her Instagram handle and wrote, "And finally, enroute Team RRR" [sic]. Director SS Rajamouli and the cast of "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR") in October resumed production on the period action film in Hyderabad with necessary safety precautions amid coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

Scripted and directed by Rajamouli, "RRR" stars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the Telugu language film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem.

About RRR

After the hugely successful 'Baahubali' series, ace director SS Rajamouli is making a film with top Telugu stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR. Titled 'RRR,' the film would also feature Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones in important roles.

The flick is a "fictional tale" based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century-- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem. "It's a completely fictional tale about two real heroes. That is what the story is about," Rajamouli told reporters.

Throwing more light, he said, there are similarities in the lives of Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem. Born in 1897 in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sitarama Raju led a historic rebellion against British rule. After a relentless chase, he was caught and martyred in 1924. Kumram Bheem was born in 1901 in Adilabad region in Telangana and fought against the then Nizam rule.

Who else can describe the Might of Bheem in best way other than our Ramaraju... Introducing my Bheem to you... ðŸŒŠ #RamarajuForBheem #RRRMovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan https://t.co/6ytajQfgWp — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 22, 2020

"The two great warriors, who took part in the freedom struggle, who never met, had no connection, what if they met in times unknown to us, if they were an inspiration to each other, how they fought against the British or the Nizam rule, if that is formed on the basis of their friendship.

Alia Bhatt would be paired opposite Ram Charan and Daisy Edgar Jones would be playing opposite Junior NTR, grandson of legendary N T Rama Rao.

The film would be released worldwide in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

(with PTI inputs)

