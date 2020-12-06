Masaba 'shouted at' for breaking dress code at Alia & co's party; tweaks it hilariously

With ease of restrictions and people moving on with their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, parties and get-togethers have also returned. Recently, Alia Bhatt, and her close friends, designer Masaba Gupta, actors Anushka and Akansha Ranjan, enjoyed some quality time together, and interestingly, had their mothers for company. The evening also became memorable for an all-white dress code, and one person flouting it.

Alia Bhatt-Masaba, Neena Gupta in ‘mothers & daughters’ special

Alia Bhatt and Masaba Gupta with their mothers, both actors, Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta respectively and Akansha and Anushka, with their mother Anu Ranjan, posed for a happy picture after a get-together. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also a part of the gathering.

They were dressed in white tops and jeans. However, Masaba flouted the dress code, by wearing a black dress, as she 'forgot.'

Despite the rule break, she was not left out of the all-white moment, as she joined for the picture. However, she also made up for flouting the dress code, by changing the colour of her dress to white in an edited pic.

Masaba shared how she got shouted at for not adhering to the dress code and and thus, tried to make her dress white. She quipped how she was looking like a 'ghost' post the tweak and even Anushka agreed, writing that she was giving ‘Noorie’ vibes.

Alia, Masaba and the Ranjan sisters have been friends since childhood. Their pictures as kids have also gone viral in the past. The group continues to be good friends, and are known to hang out regularly.

On the professional front

Both Alia and Masaba Gupta worked with their mothers in recent years. Soni Razdan had played Alia’s mother in Raazi, which is among their most successful films. The movie, based on Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and Alia won numerous awards for it.

Neena Gupta had starred in Masaba Masaba, which was a biographical series on her daughter’s life and the veteran had played herself. The series had hit Netflix on August 28 this year.

Anushka Ranjan had made her debut with Wedding Pulav in 2015. Akansha Ranjan, who is often referred to as Alia’s BFF, made her debut with Netflix film Guilty this year.

