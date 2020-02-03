Union Budget
Union Budget
Alia Bhatt Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In These Monochrome Outfits, See Pics

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt is one of the Bollywood divas who is known for her styling and fashion sense. Here are a few of her stunning monochrome looks to try. Have a look

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently created major anticipation with her first look from her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiwadi. The actor is known to give major fashion goals to her fans with her unique fashion choices and bold attires. Be it casual dresses or ethnic ensembles, the actor updates her fans with trendy looks. Here are a few of her monochrome outfits to get inspiration from.

Black pantsuit

Alia Bhatt pulled off a black striped pantsuit for a photoshoot. The actor's dress had a one-shoulder sleeve detailing and layered texture to it. She completed her look with black stilettos. For her glam, she kept it simple with nude makeup and sleek ponytail.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

White buttoned blazer dress

Alia Bhatt gave major boss lady vibes when she wore a white button detailed blazer dress for a photo shoot. With a lashed eyes and nude lips the actor balanced the look. She completed the look with a loose wavy curly hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Black sequinned pantsuit

Alia Bhatt wore a black pantsuit for an event. The actor pulled off an off-shoulder top with puffed sleeves complemented with sequin bottoms. For her glam, she kept it simple with a pulled-back ponytail and nude makeup. She completed her look with black stilettos.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt's outfits will give you summer vibes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

The black-white ensemble

Alia Bhatt donned a  white striped crop shirt and black bottoms for a day out. The cropped shirt and baggy bottoms made her look absolutely stunning. Keeping it minimal with makeup and hair, the actor completed her look with a pulled-back ponytail.

Also Read| Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen with THIS popular TV face in Gangubai Kathiawadi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

White flared gown

For a photoshoot, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a white flared gown. The actor wore an off-shoulder thread textured long flared gown. She kept the boss lady kind of vibe with loosely curled hair and minimal makeup. 

Also Read| Alia Bhatt refutes report quoting nonchalant response to Rangoli's jibe on her flowers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read| SS Rajamouli to add a special song for Alia Bhatt in 'RRR' for THIS reason?

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
