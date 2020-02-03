Alia Bhatt Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In These Monochrome Outfits, See Pics

Alia Bhatt recently created major anticipation with her first look from her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiwadi. The actor is known to give major fashion goals to her fans with her unique fashion choices and bold attires. Be it casual dresses or ethnic ensembles, the actor updates her fans with trendy looks. Here are a few of her monochrome outfits to get inspiration from.

Black pantsuit

Alia Bhatt pulled off a black striped pantsuit for a photoshoot. The actor's dress had a one-shoulder sleeve detailing and layered texture to it. She completed her look with black stilettos. For her glam, she kept it simple with nude makeup and sleek ponytail.

White buttoned blazer dress

Alia Bhatt gave major boss lady vibes when she wore a white button detailed blazer dress for a photo shoot. With a lashed eyes and nude lips the actor balanced the look. She completed the look with a loose wavy curly hairstyle.

Black sequinned pantsuit

Alia Bhatt wore a black pantsuit for an event. The actor pulled off an off-shoulder top with puffed sleeves complemented with sequin bottoms. For her glam, she kept it simple with a pulled-back ponytail and nude makeup. She completed her look with black stilettos.

The black-white ensemble

Alia Bhatt donned a white striped crop shirt and black bottoms for a day out. The cropped shirt and baggy bottoms made her look absolutely stunning. Keeping it minimal with makeup and hair, the actor completed her look with a pulled-back ponytail.

White flared gown

For a photoshoot, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a white flared gown. The actor wore an off-shoulder thread textured long flared gown. She kept the boss lady kind of vibe with loosely curled hair and minimal makeup.

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

