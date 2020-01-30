Alia Bhatt Will Be Sharing Screen With THIS Popular TV Face In Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is an upcoming Indian biographical crime film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Alia Bhatt's new movie has been written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the story will revolve around Gangubai, the madame of Kamathipura’s famous brothel. Pinkvilla has reported that a television actor has been signed in to play a pivotal role in the movie.

Gangubai Kathiawadi cast revealed: TV star roped in for the movie?

It was earlier reported by Pinkvilla that the filmmakers had roped in Ajay Devgn to play a pivotal role in the movie. Moreover, there were reports that the production house was also looking to fill space for younger characters. They were specifically looking for a fresh face and an actor who had an innocent look on their face but still convincing enough to fit in a dark role.

It has been confirmed by Pinkvilla that television actor Shantanu Maheshwari has been roped in to play a prominent part in the dark biography. It has also been reported that the actor will be seen playing a prominent role opposite Alia Bhatt in the film. Shantanu Maheshwari would be playing the character of Afsan in Gangubai Kathiawadi and will kick start shooting for the film very soon in the city of Mumbai.

Gangubai poster update

The filmmakers have been releasing the posters of Alia Bhatt’s look in the movie. The character she is playing is that of a madam at a brothel who is almost worshipped in the area for the power she held and the social activities she was a part of. The makers of the film are currently filming the scenes where Alia Bhatt would be portraying younger Gangubai in the film. Check out the posters below:

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram

