SS Rajamouli To Add A Special Song For Alia Bhatt In 'RRR' For THIS Reason?

Considered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has been sweeping awards and accolades for films like Gully Boy and Raazi. Alia Bhatt is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up in the coming year. Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, has been roped in for a guest appearance in SS Rajamouli’s mammoth project, RRR. Reportedly, SS Rajamouli will add a new song sequence to justify Alia Bhatt’s presence in the film.

S S Rajamouli adds song in 'RRR' to justify Alia Bhatt's presence

SS Rajamouli, who has a long list of successful magnum opus' under his belt, is currently gearing up for his next project, RRR. Earlier, the makers of RRR made it official that Alia Bhatt has been roped in for a guest appearance in the film. And now, it seems like SS Rajamouli has also decided to include a song, especially for Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, the song will justify Alia's presence in the film and will enhance Alia's character in the film. As reported by a leading news publication, Alia’s role is extremely decorative in RRR and considering her superstar status in Bollywood, it was not fair to the actor.

While more details of the role-enhancing song are awaited, Alia is seemingly very excited about doing an elaborate Rajamouli-styled lavish number for RRR. In an interview held in the recent past, Alia expressed her wish to work with SS Rajamouli, as the actor has always been in awe of the latter's body of work.

Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi chronicles the life story of Gangubai Kothewali, a powerful woman in the 60s, who was also known as the 'Madam of Kamathipura' for her connections with the underworld. Starring Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020.

(Promo Image: Alia Bhatt and RRR movie Instagram)

