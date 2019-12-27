Alia Bhatt Memes That Took Over The Internet And Impressed Fans; Here Is A List

Alia Bhatt is considered to be one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. She was last seen in the movie Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit. The film did not do very well at the box office, and also failed to impress the audiences.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's upcoming directorial Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra. And since then she has also made quite a name for herself in the meme game with her pictures, expressions, and scenes.

5 Times Alia's Expressions (in real or reel life) Inspired Memes

1. After making her acting debut with Karan Johar's film Student Of The Year, she made her talk show debut on Koffee With Karan. Here she became a laughing stock for the general audience after she said Prithviraj Chauhan is the President of India. She was trolled a lot after that incident, but she bounced back with a video making a joke on the incident herself, which won fans over.

2. Alia Bhatt's character from the movie Student Of The Year was a popular meme material. Her pictures and GIFs were everywhere. Until she realized memes are a growing part of media attention.

3. Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal's movie Raazi came out and the meme game started again. A scene where Alia is seen crying and saying "Mujhe Ghar Jana Hai" went viral and was all over the internet. Memes of different natures were crafted around it giving the movie the promotion it never asked for. The movie went on to be a big hit with the audience as well as critics.

4. Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's movie Gully Boy released this year & was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Just as the trailer was launched the scene where Alia says to Ranveer, "Maar Jayega Tu" got viral and was all over the internet. Memes of this dialogue were created and circulated among fans, which ended up helping with the promotion of the film. The film went on to become a blockbuster.

5. Alia Bhatt was mercilessly trolled when her and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship came out in public. The audiences trolled both of them for their age difference. But they thrived forward and now people can't seem to have enough of them. They will soon appear together on screen in the movie Brahmastra.

