5 Times Twinkle Khanna Showed Us Her 'funnybones'; Her Quirky Tweets And Insta Captions

Bollywood News

Twinkle Khanna is a sensation on Twitter and Instagram. She is quirky and witty. Read ahead to see her Twitter and Instagram captions roundup from 2019.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
twinkle khanna

Twinkle Khanna, who is the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, is married to Akshay Kumar. She has done a few movies in Bollywood like Mela and Barsaat. She is now a popular newspaper columnist and an interior designer. The success of her latest book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving made her the highest-selling female author in India in the year 2018. Twinkle Khanna is well known for her quick wit and outspoken nature. Several times, she has been seen on talk shows where she has outsmarted the show host with her intelligence. Time and again she has proven that she is not a regular ‘Bhartiya Naari’. She is popular for her modern parenting and how she has kept up with times. She has her Twitter handle under the name of @Mrsfunnybones. Twinkle Khanna has more than five million followers on her Twitter account. Twinkle is known as a feminist and is known for speaking on social issues that affect people. Her satirical tone always garners attention to issues that often would just slip by. Here is a list of her quirky tweets and Instagram captions that keep the audience entertained while she puts her point across.

Twitter

Published:
