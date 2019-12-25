5 Times Twinkle Khanna Showed Us Her 'funnybones'; Her Quirky Tweets And Insta Captions

Twinkle Khanna, who is the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, is married to Akshay Kumar. She has done a few movies in Bollywood like Mela and Barsaat. She is now a popular newspaper columnist and an interior designer. The success of her latest book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving made her the highest-selling female author in India in the year 2018. Twinkle Khanna is well known for her quick wit and outspoken nature. Several times, she has been seen on talk shows where she has outsmarted the show host with her intelligence. Time and again she has proven that she is not a regular ‘Bhartiya Naari’. She is popular for her modern parenting and how she has kept up with times. She has her Twitter handle under the name of @Mrsfunnybones. Twinkle Khanna has more than five million followers on her Twitter account. Twinkle is known as a feminist and is known for speaking on social issues that affect people. Her satirical tone always garners attention to issues that often would just slip by. Here is a list of her quirky tweets and Instagram captions that keep the audience entertained while she puts her point across.

Twitter

Vim bar isn’t the only thing that regularly cleans out the school tiffin box, it is greatly aided by mothers like me who absentmindedly put all the leftover crusts and crumbs into our mouths. I wonder how many people here secretly follow the Dabba Debris Diet :) — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 12, 2019

My Diwali party scene consisted of wanting to tell quite a few people, ‘Beta have some hajmola!’ Being a gasbag is only useful if you happen to moonlight as a CNG cylinder #BabaTwinkdev — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 2, 2019

A crappy morning where the mind needs a serotonin shot, the heart would be happy with a glass of wine and the hand does the most practical thing and reaches for a cup of coffee #WednesdayWoes — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 6, 2019

Instagram

