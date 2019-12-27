Sidharth Malhotra Meets An Emotional Fan At The Airport | Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra has recently been in headlines for two things. One is about his upcoming film Shershaah and the other is about his rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani. The actor has worked in two films this year Marjaavaan and Jabariya Jodi. Bollywood actors are usually spotted at the airport taking selfies with their fans, Sidharth Malhotra also met one of his crazy fans. While it could be really awkward for actors to pose with their fans every time they head out, the Ek Villain actor clicked pictures with some of his fans.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the airport. According to sources, the actor was leaving for holidaying with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. The two of them were spotted at the airport separately. Just then, as Sidharth got out of his car, many fans surrounded the actor asking him for pictures. Among them was one of his emotional fans who was in tears as soon as she saw her favourite actor. The fan kept following Sidharth outside the airport.

The emotional fan even tried to grab the actor's attention but Sidharth Malhotra was seen giving her a cold shoulder. After the security check, as the actor entered the airport, the emotional fan took another fan's phone and requested Sidharth for a picture. Sidharth finally posed with his fan and let her have a picture with him. As Sidharth left, the girl was seen crying out loud and the reason is still a mystery. Many fans reacted to this incident calling it a fan moment for the girl.

Have a look at the video

The actor has worked in two films this year Marjaavaan and Jabariya Jodi. In Marjaavaan, Sidharth was seen sharing the screen space with Tara Sutaria and in Jabariya Jodi he was paired alongside his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra. Both movies received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics. His fans are looking forward to his upcoming film which is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020. In the movie, the actor will be starred next to Kabir Singh sensation Kiara Advani.

