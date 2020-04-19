Alia Bhatt's Movie Songs That Are Written By Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya; See List

Alia Bhatt is one of the known celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has done various movies in her career till now. Apart from being an actor, she is also a singer and her voice is loved by her fans. The actor has also featured in many songs that are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The lyricist is known for his songs like Channa Mereya, Fikar Not, Iktara and many others. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's movie songs written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Alia Bhatt's movie songs written by Amitabh Bhattacharya

Offo

The song is from Alia Bhatt's 2 States. Offo features Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The song is sung by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Aditi Singh Sharma. Offo has received over 19 million views and the song released on T-Series' YouTube channel. Offo is a romantic song from 2 States.

Kalank

The song features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. The music of the song is composed by Pritam and the song is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song released on April 17, 2019, and has received 15 million views on YouTube. However, the lyrical video of the song has 51 million views.

Shaam Shaandaar

Shaam Shaandaar is the title track of the movie Shaandaar. The song features Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Amit Trivedi. Shaam Shaandaar has received over 15 million views and it released on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel.

Mast Magan

Mast Magan is a popular song sung by Arijit Singh and Chinmayi Sripada. The song has received over 21 million views on YouTube. The music of the song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

