Amitabh Bhattacharya's Song Lyrics That Are Perfect To Express Your Love In Words

Amitabh Bhattacharya is a well-known and prominent Indian lyricist and playback singer. He shot to fame with the film Dev.D and the song Emotional Atyachar turning an instant hit. With lyrical gems in films like Lootera, Udaan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among many others, Amitabh Bhattacharya's writing has caught the attention of the masses. Here are some of the most famous love and romantic lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, one of the most sought-after songwriters in Bollywood.

Also Read | IIFA 2019: Amitabh Bhattacharya reveals the best career advice he got

Also Read | Shreya Ghoshal to Shaan, singers who have crooned in multiple languages

Amitabh Bhattacharya song lyrics that are perfect to express your love in words

Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Bulleya is a passionate love and romantic song from the love triangle film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The song is sung by Pritam Chakraborty. Bulleya won Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent. The song released in 2017.

Raanjhan de yaar Bulleya

Sunle pukaar Bulleya

Tu hi toh yaar Bulleya

Murshid mera, Murshid mera

Tera mukaam kamle

Sarhad ke paar Bulleya

Parvardigar Bulleya

Haafiz tera, Murshid mera

Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Channa Mereya is a perfect breakup song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The song went viral and gained immense love and a positive response. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is sung by Arijit Singh. The song was tagged as one of the best breakup songs written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Mehfil mein teri

Hum naa rahe jo

Gham toh nahi hai

Gham toh nahi hai

Qisse humaare nazdeeqiyon ke

Kam toh nahi hai

Kam toh nahi hai



Kitni dafaa, subah ko meri

Tere aangan me baithe

Maine shaam kiya



Channa mereya mereya

Channa mereya mereya

Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Kabira is one of the most trendy songs from Bollywood. The song has garnered approximately 200 million views on social media. Voiced by Tochi Raina and Rekha Bhardwaj, Kabira is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. He was also nominated a Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist.

Ban Liya Apna Paigambar

Tar Liya Tu Saat Samandar

Phir Bhi Sookha Mann Ke Andar

Kyun Reh Gaya Re Kabira Maan Jaa

Re Faqeera Maan Jaa

Aaja Tujhko Pukaare Teri Parchhaaiyan

Re Kabira Maan Ja

Re Faqeera Maan Ja

Kaisa Tu Hai Nirmohi Kaisa Harjaaiya

Also Read | Arijit Singh to Neha Kakkar: Bollywood singers who ruled 2019

Also Read | Selena Gomez: Songs of the singer to listen to if you are nursing a broken heart

Image Source: Official Twitter account of Amitabh Bhattacharya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.