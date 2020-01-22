Amitabh Bhattacharya's Song Lyrics That Are Perfect To Express Your Love In Words

Amitabh Bhattacharya is a well-known and prominent Indian lyricist and playback singer. He shot to fame with the film Dev.D and the song Emotional Atyachar turning an instant hit. With lyrical gems in films like Lootera, Udaan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among many others, Amitabh Bhattacharya's writing has caught the attention of the masses. Here are some of the most famous love and romantic lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, one of the most sought-after songwriters in Bollywood.
Bulleya is a passionate love and romantic song from the love triangle film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The song is sung by Pritam Chakraborty. Bulleya won Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent. The song released in 2017.
Raanjhan de yaar Bulleya
Sunle pukaar Bulleya
Tu hi toh yaar Bulleya
Murshid mera, Murshid mera
Tera mukaam kamle
Sarhad ke paar Bulleya
Parvardigar Bulleya
Haafiz tera, Murshid mera
Channa Mereya is a perfect breakup song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The song went viral and gained immense love and a positive response. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is sung by Arijit Singh. The song was tagged as one of the best breakup songs written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Mehfil mein teri
Hum naa rahe jo
Gham toh nahi hai
Gham toh nahi hai
Qisse humaare nazdeeqiyon ke
Kam toh nahi hai
Kam toh nahi hai
Kitni dafaa, subah ko meri
Tere aangan me baithe
Maine shaam kiya
Channa mereya mereya
Channa mereya mereya
Kabira is one of the most trendy songs from Bollywood. The song has garnered approximately 200 million views on social media. Voiced by Tochi Raina and Rekha Bhardwaj, Kabira is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. He was also nominated a Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist.
Ban Liya Apna Paigambar
Tar Liya Tu Saat Samandar
Phir Bhi Sookha Mann Ke Andar
Kyun Reh Gaya
Re Kabira Maan Jaa
Re Faqeera Maan Jaa
Aaja Tujhko Pukaare Teri Parchhaaiyan
Re Kabira Maan Ja
Re Faqeera Maan Ja
Kaisa Tu Hai Nirmohi Kaisa Harjaaiya
