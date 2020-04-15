Alia Bhatt's 'Radha' Song In 'Student Of The Year' Stirred Controversy | Read More Trivia

Karan Johar’s Student of the Year introduced 3 newcomers, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who went on to take over the Hindi film industry. All the three debutants created quite a stir with their film. The film had all the ingredients of a hit Bollywood movie, from foot-tapping music to fresh and promising newcomers. The film completed 7 years of its release in October 2019. Continue reading to know some interesting trivia of Student of the Year.

Lesser-known facts about Student of the Year

Sana Saeed marked her return with this film. The actor was best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen daughter in the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was also marked Karan Johar's directorial debut.

Real-life father-son duo Boman Irani and Kayoze Irani both acted in the film.

In 2014, a Marathi film was made using the name Ishq Wala Love.

Karan Johar wanted to launch Sanjay Grover (Gulshan Grover's son) with this film, but he declined the offer.

Karan Johar's first directorial without Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Real-life couple Ram and Gautami Kapoor played an on-screen couple in this film.

Sushma Seth returned to the film industry with this film. She was best known for playing matriarchal roles in the '80s and '90s.

The song Disco Deewane is a recreation of the 80s song of the same name. The song was originally sung by siblings Nazia Hassan and Zoheb Hassan.

A criminal case was registered against Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly hurting the religious feelings by referring to mythological figure Radha as "sexy" in the song Radha.

This was the first time when Alia Bhatt was seen in a bikini in the movie.

The 1964 film of Shammi Kapoor, Kashmir Ki Kali, was referenced in the film.

The song Gulabi Aankhen from the 1970s film The Train was modified and later used in this film.

The external view of the school was taken from Kasiga School located in Dehradun. However, the name was changed to St.Teresa.

The hospital scene of the film was shot outside The Lalit Grand Palace, Srinagar.

The film was made on an estimated budget of Rs 59 crore and collected an all-time revenue of Rs 109.10 crore according to various reports.

