Lockdown Memes Featuring Alia Bhatt Will Leave Fans In Splits; Check The Funniest Ones

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt kick-started her professional career with Student of the Year in 2012 alongside debutant Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Since then there was no looking back. She has not only starred in many successful flicks but also has become popular on social media. Alia Bhatt has been featured in numerous memes as well.

During the lockdown period, the general public and bloggers have taken to social media and they are creating hilarious memes to keep their followers entertained. Therefore, Alia Bhatt's dialogues from the movies have taken a different turn and broken barriers with incredible memes. We have compiled some of the most ‘Shaandaar’ Alia Bhatt’s memes that will keep you going during the lockdown. Read on to know more about lockdown extended memes.

Alia Bhatt’s memes that you must check out

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Look Cute As A Button In These Childhood Pics

Also read: Alia Bhatt's 'Radha' Song In 'Student Of The Year' Stirred Controversy | Read More Trivia

Also read: Lockdown Extended: Hilarious Bollywood Lockdown Memes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Sacred Games' Funniest Memes That'll Tickle Your Funny Bones

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.