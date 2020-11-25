Alia Bhatt, Navya Nanda, Aadar Jain, Karisma & Others Wish Armaan On His 30th Birthday

Armaan Jain, who made his debut as an actor in Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, is celebrating her 30th birthday on Wednesday. Wishing Armaan on his milestone birthday, sister Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture.

Armaan's younger brother Aadar Jain shared a throwback picture and thanked Armaan for always his back. Bollywood actor Kiara Advani also wished Armaan on Instagram. Armaan is currently in Maldives with wife Anissa Malhotra and what caught everyone's attention was Navya Naveli Nanda's comment on their stunning picture. "Chacha Chachi take Maldives," wrote Navya, who is also Armaan's niece. Replying to her, he wrote, "The series are back!! Love yaa."

Armaan's cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished him on his birthday with a post on Tuesday. "Happy 30th Armaan. Love you," she wrote. Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating Armaan's cousin Ranbir Kapoor, also wished him on Instagram.

Armaan is Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima and Manoj Jain's son.

Armaan and Anissa tied the knot on February 4 this year in Mumbai. This appears to be the couple’s first vacation after their wedding as the government enforced lockdown across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

