Armaan Jain’s Home Has A Very Comfortable Vibe; Check Out Stunning Pictures

Hailing from the first family of Bollywood, Armaan Jain is the son of Reema Jain, who is Rishi and Randhir Kapoor’s sister. His large group of cousins includes Bollywood actors Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. Armaan made his Bollywood debut back in the year 2014 and eventually ended up working with his father, Manoj Jain. Earlier this year, Armaan also tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. The newlywed couple lives in his family home at Peddar Road, Mumbai with his parents, and brother Aadar Jain. Let us take a virtual look at Armaan Jain's house.

Armaan Jain's home

Dining area

Each year, Armaan Jain's mother hosts a special lunch at her home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The get-together function is always attended by the entire Kapoor family and during this occasion, his apartment's dining area doubles up as the ideal spot for an annual family picture. The dining area of Armaan Jain’s home features many comfy couches, paintings, and amazing antiques. A large glass chandelier and a classic bar table complete the unique space.

Living room

Both Jain brothers have a musical side to them and that is why they have the beautiful mahogany piano accompanied by a carved wooden seat in their living room. His living room is made even more pleasing with beautiful french windows. Moreover, a row of family photo frames is also set up on top of the piano. Besides this, the other side of his living room has some leather seating and an ivory Ganpati statue.

Bedroom

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s bedroom features pearly white walls, cupboards in ivory shades, and a king-size bed. The room also consists of a dresser with multiple drawers a large mirror with wooden framing, and flat-screen television. Many times the duo is seen posting goofy videos on Instagram from their leisure time.

Other pictures from Armaan Jain’s Pedder Road home in South Mumbai

Armaan Jain's net worth

Armaan Jain is a popular star kid in the industry and has had several media appearances. He has an estimated net worth of ₹71,15,550 to ₹10,00,000 as of January 2020. According to multiple reports, Armaan Jain owns his private boat or yacht. The actor-businessman is often seen enjoying luxurious holidays. He shares pictures on his Instagram about his vacations frequently.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

