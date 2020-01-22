Alia Bhatt On Successes & Failures: "Sometimes You Have To Go Wrong In Order To Go Right"

Alia Bhatt has been at the top of her game ever since her debut in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year in 2012. The star feels that the two films, Shaandaar and Kalank, that had disappointed her with their outcomes have taught her invaluable lessons about rising above them and working even harder by giving every film her best shot. In an interaction with a leading national daily, the Highway actor said that even though you want to go right every time, there are bound to be instances where you may go wrong.

Read | Films that were 'turned down' by Alia Bhatt; from 'Saaho' to 'Neerja'

The lessons that Alia Bhatt has learned from her failures is that she cannot get too attached to the failures and let them bog her down. The actor has had a line of successful films to her credit and feels that she has now found the right balance and does not let her obsession with work take over at any point. She even admitted that she felt guilty after hearing praises for her performance as Safina in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy as it had been an unusual experience for her to feel good about the character and her own performance on the sets.

Read | Alia Bhatt movies that broke the conventional Bollywood heroine stereotype

Looking ahead to a packed 2020 with a host of big films lined up for release, the actor feels that her ambition and passion as an artist lies in being in front of the camera. What happens after the film releases is a result of the efforts of all the people involved in the film making. The Gully Boy actor added that it is alright if things go wrong sometimes because she believes that only when one goes wrong does one understand the importance of going right.

Watch | Inside 'Chef' Alia Bhatt's kitchen: Actor attempts sabzi recipe for the first time

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank opposite actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan. The actor will be seen next in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2 which is a sequel to his previous 1991 film Sadak. The sequel features actors Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Read | Alia Bhatt's movies that failed to create magic at Bollywood Box Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.