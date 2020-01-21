Alia Bhatt Movies That Broke The Conventional Bollywood Heroine Stereotype

It just took seven years for Alia Bhatt to emerge as one of the most popular actors of the younger generation. Once called a masterpiece by her filmmaker-dad Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt has proved her acting prowess in movies like Raazi, Highway, Gully Boy, among others. A naive and talented Alia Bhatt has an abundance of films in different stages of productions under her name. Here is a list of Alia Bhatt's movies that broke the conventions of a 'typical Bollywood heroine'.

Alia Bhatt's movies that broke the Bollywood heroine convention

Highway (2014)

The movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead, traces the journey of two characters, who fall in love with each other in the worst of situations. Directed by Imitiaz Ali, Highway, established Alia as a force to reckon. Playing the role of Veera Tripathi in Highway, Alia earned a lot of accolades and love from the audience and critics alike.

Udta Punjab (2016)

The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, revolves around the illegal drug trade of Punjab. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Alia took everyone by surprise with her role as Kumari Pinky in the film. She, who darkened her skin for the role, also impeccably portrayed the emotions of a rape victim. Released amid positive reviews, the movie failed to garner a great numbers at the box office.

Dear Zindagi (2016)

The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ali Zafar in the lead, narrates the tale of a girl, who bravely fights against mental health. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the movie was the talk of the town for its brave attempt at portraying mental health with sensitivity. Released in 2016, the movie was lauded by the critics and audiences.



